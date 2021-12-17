Social Misfits restaurant opening downtown

A waffle, coffee and cocktail bar will open in downtown Grand Rapids next week.

Owner Spencer Raymond will open the restaurant Social Misfits, at 43 W. Fulton St. in the Flat Iron Building that houses the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown, at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

The restaurant is designed to be “a welcoming refuge for all, respecting and celebrating the diverse, alternative and authentic.”

Social Misfits will serve 12 savory and sweet scratch-made waffle dishes, developed in collaboration with four-time James Beard Award semifinalist and Austin, Texas chef Philip Speer, along with artisanal coffee from Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company and craft cocktails.

The food and beverages will be served in a cozy, “nostalgic yet contemporary” setting designed by Oakland Park, Florida-based Casa Conde & Associates.

Social Misfits’ menu items will incorporate fresh, seasonal ingredients. Savory options include The RBG, with smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, everything crumble, chive and smoked roe; and The Dope One, with wild mushrooms, porcini sauce, asparagus, fried egg and parsley.

Sweet waffles will include the Love Me Tender, with banana, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel and crispy bacon; The Rebel’s Last Supper, with apple compote, graham cracker and vanilla whipped cream; and Ol’ Blue Eyes, with lemon curd, ricotta cream and graham cracker crumble.

“Each creation and combination has its own story to tell — one of inclusivity, nonconformity and (the) independent spirit,” Raymond said.

Social Misfits’ craft cocktail menu was created by award-winning mixologist Lauren Paylor and includes the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boozy Crunch Milkshake, featuring bourbon, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche, saline and whipped cream; and the Fay-Go Grape Pop, with Ford’s gin, lemon oleo saccharum, concord grape, soda, mint sprig and pickled grape.

The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company will provide specialty pour-overs, espresso drinks, cold brews on tap and custom creations.

The restaurant’s hours will be 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.