Sock brand launches Black history design

The socially minded clothing brand iNFable unveiled Black History Month sock styles.

“This is an opportunity for the brand to pay tribute to the rich history and culture of Africans and African Americans, and all of the genius that they have contributed to the world in which we live,” iNFable founder John F. Hendershot said. “Black history is so much bigger than one month, or American history. It is the foundation to where civilization began and steeped in historical and present-day value that is too often neglected by the broader world.”

The socks were the design and inspiration of iNFable CEO Attah Obande, who grew up in Nigeria.

TJX Companies already purchased thousands of each of the four styles to sell in TJ Maxx and Marshall’s stores nationwide.

iNFable was started in June 2018 primarily selling socks via its website, but it also has sold them at The Market at Macy’s, Zullily, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s and Bombfell.

iNFable also recently had the honor to be the gift sponsor for the 2020 CEO Summit for the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, launching the brand’s custom Calder sock with the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce logo on the band of the sock.