Southeast Michigan kitchen and bath company acquires Starlite Kitchens

KSI Kitchen & Bath out of southeast Michigan announced it acquired Starlite Kitchens in Grand Rapids.

“We’re very excited to welcome Starlite Kitchens into the KSI family of kitchen and bath design centers,” said Tony Achatz, president and CEO of KSI. “Their commitment to excellence and creating a superior customer experience is a natural fit for KSI and our vision to be the most recommended provider for creating spaces in the home that people will love.”

Achatz said the acquisition is the first building block in a planned growth strategy, and KSI looks forward to exploring opportunities with additional companies in the future.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KSI and Starlite Kitchens will share best practices to complement their respective strengths and provide their customers with a superior experience in kitchen and bath design and cabinetry sales and service.

“The talent and creativity of the Starlite Kitchens team will help us usher in the next phase of KSI’s growth with our first design center in West Michigan,” KSI Principal Bryan Tolles said. “As a family-owned business, we’re delighted to welcome the Starlite family into ours and work together to grow our kitchen and bath design business in the Grand Rapids area.”

Starlite Kitchens will continue to operate under the Starlite brand as part of the KSI family of design centers. Starlite said its customers can expect the same level of service they have come to expect since its founding in 2000.

“After evaluating many options, a sale to KSI Kitchen & Bath was the best choice to provide Starlite’s employees, customers and vendors with the most opportunity for continued growth,” Starlite Principal Rog Bronsink said. “We’ll be happy to see the Starlite team continue to flourish under the stewardship of KSI.”

Now celebrating 50 years in business, KSI Kitchen & Bath has since grown from a single location in Brighton to eight design centers spanning southeast Michigan, West Michigan and northern Ohio.