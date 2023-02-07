SpartanNash appoints convenience store leader

SpartanNash brought on board a new executive to help drive its convenience store plans.

Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash announced last week the hire of Ryan Speakes as its new vice president of fuel centers and convenience stores. Speakes comes to SpartanNash from convenience store giant 7-Eleven, where he was market leader of operations.

“The C-store market is growing globally, and SpartanNash see tremendous opportunity to bring new innovations to this segment of our retail business,” said Tom Swanson, SpartanNash executive vice president of corporate retail. “Having served in a variety of leadership positions in the fuel center and C-store industry, Ryan brings valuable expertise that we are excited to tap into.”

Speakes will help lead the company’s strategic direction and operations plans for its 37 fuel centers. Most of those fuel centers feature a convenience store.

The number of convenience stores in the U.S. grew 1.5% in 2022, according to the trade publication C-Store Dive.

A variety of regional fuel center and convenience store combinations have gained popularity on the internet in recent years, including Wawa, Sheetz, Buc-ee’s and Kum & Go, which recently entered the Michigan market in Grand Rapids.

Fuel kiosks without significant in-store products dropped 49% since 2017, according to C-Store Dive.

Speakes spent the past 16 years in a variety of sales and operations roles at 7-Eleven and Speedway. At Speedway, he went from district manager to regional leader of operations and often exceeded his sales revenue targets.

His joining 7-Eleven as market leader coincided with the company’s acquisition of Speedway.

He has two degrees, including a master’s degree in business administration, from Tiffin University.