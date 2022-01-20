SpartanNash appoints new executive

A Byron Center-based grocery chain named a new senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

SpartanNash last week promoted Amy McClellan from vice president of fresh merchandising to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will lead all marketing efforts for the company.

McClellan’s appointment took effect immediately. She now directly reports to the company’s President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“Promoting from within is a key component of our people-first culture,” Sarsam said. “Amy has brought invaluable expertise and leadership to SpartanNash, and this role is a natural progression in her career path. We look forward to implementing her creative, data-driven strategies for enhancing our retail branding, expanding our e-commerce business, and growing our total market share among primary and secondary shoppers.”

Before joining SpartanNash, McClellan worked for Martin’s Super Markets for 20 years, starting in high school as a part-time cashier. In 2019, SpartanNash acquired Martin’s, where McClellan since held a variety of titles with increasing responsibility, including communications specialist, market research supervisor, loyalty and marketing programs manager, director of marketing, vice president of sales and marketing, and senior vice president of retail operations and merchandising.

McClellan played a critical role in the SpartanNash acquisition of Martin’s, ultimately leading to her appointment as division vice president of retail for SpartanNash. She later was promoted to vice president of fresh merchandising for SpartanNash, in which she oversaw the fresh product categories across 145 company-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail customers.

McClellan also serves on the SpartanNash Foundation Board of Trustees. She is a two-time Top Women in Grocery honoree (2018, 2020) and was recognized in 2019 as a “NextGen” 40 under 40 award recipient by Progressive Grocer.

McClellan holds a Master of Business Administration and an undergraduate degree in business marketing and advertising from Indiana University. She also completed an executive certification program in strategic marketing management at the University of Chicago.