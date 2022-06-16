SpartanNash hires VP of finance, food distribution

A local grocery retailer added a new member to its food distribution leadership team.

Byron Center-based SpartanNash appointed Greg Crane as vice president, finance — food distribution. Crane began the role on June 6 and replaced Francis Wong, who has retired.

In his position, Crane will serve as finance business partner to Bennett Morgan, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, while supporting the food distribution leadership team.

The company said Crane will lead budgeting, forecasting, monthly results analysis and risk and opportunity assessment activities. Additionally, he will provide financial guidance for strategic initiatives and day-to-day opportunities to boost efficiency and reduce company operating expenses.

“We’re excited to welcome Greg to our team,” said Jason Monaco, executive vice president and CFO at SpartanNash. “His experience leading high-performing teams and developing strategies to improve financial performance and growth will help us achieve our earnings targets and contribute to SpartanNash’s operational excellence.”

Crane is a registered CPA and brings more than 15 years of financial and operational experience to his new position. Most recently, he served as the CFO for GHSP.

Crane holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Miami University.