SpartanNash hosting recruiting events in greater Grand Rapids

Everyone’s heard of grocery store dash shows, but not usually when it comes to hiring staff. With intense competition for talent across industries, SpartanNash is trying to get creative in bringing new talent through the door.

The Byron Center-based grocery retailer and distributor said it will host hiring events from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, as part of the National Day of Hiring initiative started by the company.

During the event, candidates can apply for jobs in less than two minutes and receive on-the-spot offers.

Each location will have a different theme or activities to engage candidates in a fun way, such as “minute-to-win-it” games and fast-paced challenges that replicate on-the-job tasks.

The company is looking for candidates interested in retail positions such as deli associate, department lead and cashier, as well as warehouse order selector (distribution center) roles.

SpartanNash this year raised the starting wage for numerous positions and shortened the length of time required for associates to become eligible for benefits. In addition, the company expanded access to tuition reimbursement, wellness benefits and grocery discounts across all stores.

The hiring events will be held at the following West Michigan locations:

Family Fare, 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming — deli associate and cashier positions

Family Fare, 9479 Riley St., Zeeland — meat cutter, barista, deli and bakery associates, department leads

Family Fare, 6370 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale — deli associates, baristas, customer service lead

SpartanNash Distribution Center, 850 76th St. SW, Byron Center — warehouse order selector positions

Forest Hills Foods, 4668 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids Township — retail jobs

All open positions and locations are on SpartanNash’s career page and Indeed.

People also can text the phrase “SCJobs” to 97211 to apply for distribution center positions or “FreshJobs” to the same number to apply for retail positions.