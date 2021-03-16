SpartanNash making finance team changes

SpartanNash is making changes on its finance team, including appointing a new CFO.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain said last week that it appointed Jason Monaco as executive vice president and CFO, effective March 22. He will report to Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash president and CEO.

Monaco is replacing Mark Shamber, who will remain with the company through the end of April to assist with the transition.

“On behalf of the board of directors and all of us at SpartanNash, I want to thank Mark for supporting this transition and for all his contributions over the last three years. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Sarsam said.

As CFO, Monaco will direct finance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, internal audit, real estate, and risk management.

Monaco most recently served as CFO for Dallas-based Cornerstone Chemical Company. He also served as CFO of Dallas-based Borden Dairy and held increasing executive leadership positions with Kimberly-Clark.

“We look forward to having Jason join our team,” Sarsam said. “(He) has a proven track record of partnering with cross-functional teams and digging deeply into the business to build systems, processes and teams to develop and drive operational efficiencies. His extensive food distribution expertise at Borden Dairy, coupled with his deep financial background leading multiple global teams with Kimberly-Clark, align with SpartanNash’s future growth plans.

During his tenure at Borden Dairy, Monaco was responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial and technology-related activities of the company. His strategic initiatives drove volume growth and execution of a critical supply chain productivity program, resulting in significant cost savings, according to SpartanNash

At Cornerstone Chemical, Monaco guided acquisition integration planning, facilitating 50% sales growth through capacity, fulfillment, customer transition, inventory management, systems integration and organizational design.

SpartanNash also is promoting Todd Riksen to vice president, corporate controller, which was effective Sunday. Riksen is assuming the position as part of the company’s succession plan. Tammy Hurley, vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, is retiring on April 23 after 20 years with SpartanNash.

Riksen is a certified public accountant and joined the company in April 2018 as director, financial reporting and corporate accounting. Prior to joining SpartanNash, he worked in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young, serving publicly traded companies while based in the U.S. and in the Netherlands. During his time at Ernst & Young, Riksen held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his role as assurance senior manager.

In his new role, Riksen will oversee the company’s retail, distribution and corporate accounting and financial reporting; SEC reporting; tax compliance and tax planning; financial shared services; and will support the quarterly earnings reports, shareholder calls and required filings.

“As part of our people-first culture, we are grateful for Tammy’s leadership, talent development, as well as the succession planning that will enable us to seamlessly make this transition,” Sarsam said.

“Todd is a key contributor, and we are excited to have him overseeing our accounting group. He is well respected by our executive leadership team, co-workers and customers, and we look forward to his future contributions.”