SpartanNash offers free COVID-19 tests

SpartanNash announced select Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market pharmacies in West Michigan now offer free COVID-19 testing.

The company partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the free testing, which will take place by appointment only.

“Our pharmacies continue to adapt to best respond to our customers’ needs during these uncertain times,” SpartanNash EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “We are proud to offer this additional service to our customers and communities — free of charge — because we know how important testing is to our collective efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

COVID-19 tests are self-administered by customers using the drive-thru at participating Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market pharmacies, following CDC guidelines for testing criteria. SpartanNash pharmacists guide customers through the self-administered nasal swab, and results are shared within three to five days.

Participating pharmacies are located at:

D&W Fresh Market – 2022 Apple Orchard Ave., Grand Rapids

Family Fare – 6370 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale

Family Fare – 2245 84th St. SW, Byron Center

Family Fare – 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming

Family Fare – 993 Butternut Drive, Holland

Testing is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in accordance with state and local plans for public health monitoring. Both customers and SpartanNash frontline associates can schedule COVID-19 testing appointments on either shopfamilyfare.com/covid-19-testing or shopdwfreshmarket.com/covid-19-testing, depending on their nearest pharmacy location.

Participants are asked to first complete a short survey, then schedule their appointment date and time.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, SpartanNash pharmacies have adjusted operations to ensure the safety of store guests, offering walk-up vaccinations with additional safety measures and free, same-day prescription delivery at all company-owned pharmacies, as well as introducing reserved pharmacy hours for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised store guests in Michigan.