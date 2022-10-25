SpartanNash promotes executive to dual role

A local food distributor and retailer recently promoted a member of its corporate leadership team.

SpartanNash last week said it promoted Masiar Tayebi to executive vice president and chief strategy and information officer. Tayebi was hired in April 2021 as EVP, chief strategy officer.

In his new dual role, Tayebi will focus on technology innovation as a core component of SpartanNash’s growth strategy.

“Our innovation through technology goes hand-in-hand with the overall strategy of the company, making Masiar a natural leader for the IT function moving forward,” said Tony Sarsam, CEO of SpartanNash. “He brings more than two decades of experience connecting strategy, technology, innovation and execution to drive growth and transformational change.”

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Tayebi was the global head of corporate strategy and business development at Whirlpool Corporation. In that role, he led strategy and acquisitions, including the acquisition of the food tech platform Yummly where he then served as its COO.

Previously, Tayebi was an executive director at UBS focused on strategy, M&A and transformational change.

Tayebi holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Bentley University.

He has been named one of the University of Chicago Booth’s Top 15 Alumni in Tech.