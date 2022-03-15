SpartanNash promotes executives

SpartanNash elevated a pair of employees to positions of greater responsibility.

The Byron Center-based grocery and distribution chain said last week it promoted David Petko to executive vice president and chief supply chain officer and Adrienne Chance to senior vice president, communications.

Petko

Hired in April 2021 as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, Petko reports to President and CEO Tony Sarsam. He oversees all aspects of SpartanNash’s global supply chain, which serves 145 company-owned stores, over 2,100 independent retailers and national accounts throughout the U.S., as well as U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the world.

“The SpartanNash supply chain is the backbone of our operations as a food solutions company,” Sarsam said. “Dave’s leadership has resulted in immediate impact on our productivity, making us more efficient and effective and enabling us to focus more than ever on insights that drive innovative solutions for our food retailer customers.”

Since joining SpartanNash, Petko launched a supply chain transformation initiative to drive savings, optimize the network footprint and rationalize stock keeping units. He helped lead a new agreement with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors to expand the company’s distribution footprint on the West Coast and simultaneously reduce fleet mileage by 10%, which will lower greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 10,000 metric tons. Under Petko’s leadership, the supply chain transformation initiative is expected to realize cost savings of $15 million to $30 million.

Petko previously served as senior vice president of supply chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers. He has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience.

Chance

Hired in April 2021 as vice president, communications, Chance also reports to Sarsam. She leads the vision, strategy and implementation of SpartanNash’s approach to purpose-driven internal and external communications and serves as executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

“SpartanNash is proud to invest in and continuously enhance our communication as a critical component of our people-first culture,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne and her team play a fundamental role in the execution of our company strategy, and they have demonstrated measurable results as we build associate engagement internally and brand awareness externally.”

Since joining SpartanNash, Chance helped lead the implementation and rollout of the company’s new corporate identity, Our Winning Recipe; supported the company’s board of directors to develop a more robust strategy for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives; established new channels for communication for associates, business partners and other key stakeholders, including town halls and large-scale events; and led fundraising and disaster response for the company’s community partners.

Prior to SpartanNash, Chance served as senior director of corporate communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company. She also established the communications department and served as director of corporate communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group.