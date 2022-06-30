SpartanNash promotes information security leader

A local grocery retailer promoted a member of its information security team.

Byron Center-based SpartanNash last week said it appointed Jean-Paul Calabio to the position of vice president, chief information security officer (CISO).

In his new role, Calabio will oversee information security governance risk and compliance, IT security operations and incident response, among other responsibilities.

“We interact with a lot of data as a food solutions company — from our products and customers to our associates’ work and contact information,” said Arif Dar, senior VP and chief information officer. “Keeping all of this data safe is vital to the success of our winning recipe, and I am confident that in his new role, (Calabio) will continue to do just that.”

Calabio previously led SpartanNash’s information security team in his role as senior director, CISO.

Before joining SpartanNash, Calabio was vice president and CISO at Alorica and CISO at SC Johnson and Maple Leaf Foods Inc., where he had similar responsibilities.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Mount Mercy University and brought over 20 years of information security experience when he was hired by SpartanNash last year.