SpartanNash revamps Knapp’s Corner D&W

A grocery store at Knapp’s Corner has a fresh coat of paint and more local products.

Byron Center-based SpartanNash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, said it reopened the Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market, at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. The remodeled grocery store features an updated color scheme, new store layout and a bigger selection of items made in Michigan.

New offerings include artisan sandwiches, 112 varieties of cheese and charcuterie pairings, 23 new varieties of freshly-made sushi and a broader array of wines. The newly renovated store also features more than 160 local brands.

“D&W Fresh Market is a well-respected brand in West Michigan, and these new store upgrades, services and exclusive offerings are a way of thanking our community for trusting us as their go-to store,” said Tom Swanson, executive vice president and general manager of corporate retail.

SpartanNash is a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network. The first D&W Fresh Market was established in Grandville in 1943.