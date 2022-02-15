Specialty boutique opens downtown

A boutique featuring “globally inspired, locally discovered” eclectic merchandise opened in downtown Grand Rapids.

Periwinkle Fog hosted its grand opening Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 160. The store features merchandise such as original art and craftwork and educational children’s books and games.

Co-owners Susan Coombes and Lisa Radeck met while working at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM), where Coombes served as the longtime store manager and Radeck managed visitor services and the welcome center at the museum. After the closing of the GRAM store and welcome center, the two felt they could offer similar goods and service just a short walk away from the museum.

“With our love for travel and unique finds from around the world, and what we know exists in the offerings of the talented artists in our community here, we knew the combination would make for an amazing place for people to discover these things in one convenient location,” Radeck said. “Add to that our open invitation to visitors and locals alike to stop in to learn more about great things to see and do beyond our doors, and we think people will find Periwinkle Fog to be one of their go-to stops again and again.”

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.