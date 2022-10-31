Tanger Outlets welcomes Lids

A new sports apparel shop has opened in Grand Rapids.

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids last week said it added Lids to the shopping center. The new 800-square-foot space features headwear, jerseys and accessories from major sports leagues and fashion brands.

“Our goal is to bring shoppers the best selection of brand offerings at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids General Manager Randy Zimmerman. “Lids continues to serve as the largest destination for licensed team headwear and apparel across all major North American leagues and teams, and we know the store will be a big draw for our shoppers.”

The store will feature a Lids’ Custom Zone, which allows customers to design a custom embroidered hat or apparel selection.

Tanger Outlets opened its $79 million, 350,000-square-foot Byron Center mall in 2015 with 80 stores. The mall is 11 miles south of downtown Grand Rapids, just off U.S. 131 on 84th Street.

Lids growing with new owner

Private equity company Ames Watson acquired Lids in 2019 and has “almost doubled its revenue” according to SBG Media. Earlier this year, Ames Watson raised $250 million to expand Lids.

Lids was founded in 1993 in Boston.

There are more than 2,000 Lids locations and Ames Watson is leading it into a new phase of international expansion. Last December, Lids opened up four locations in the U.K., the company’s first European stores.

This fall, Lids opened a 12,000-square-foot flagship store on the Las Vegas Strip. That opening came on the heels of this summer’s announcement Lids was rolling out a new retail concept, Lids University.