The Comic Signal hosting dual celebration

A local comic book store will host a combined celebration commemorating its sixth anniversary and its 2021 expansion.

The Comic Signal’s Sixth Anniversary and Expansion Celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the store at 4318 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The event will feature sales such as 50% off $3 comic books and 25% off comic sets.

During the “artist alley” portion of the event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to meet Michigan-based creators, including artist Corinne Roberts; artist Andy Budnick; author Peter Welmerink and artist Nate Eidenberger, as well as representatives from Michigan-based Source Point Press. Store owner Don Meyers also commissioned a special Comic Signal-exclusive variant cover of Source Point Press’ “Buzzard & Bone” No. 1 that will be available to purchase.

The store’s July-August 2021 expansion included increasing its footprint by 50%, allowing room for expanded kids corner offerings, including comic books, graphic novels and Little Golden Books geared toward elementary to high school readers. The store added more than 4,000 comic books from the bronze, copper, modern and silver ages of comics currently priced at $3. The expansion also allowed for additional space to spotlight work by local creators and newer trade paperbacks with weekly releases.

More event information is on The Comic Signal’s Facebook page.