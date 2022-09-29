Tinney Automotive to open new Greenville dealership

A $1.6 million Greenville car dealership is set to open Monday.

Tinney Automotive will hold a ribbon cutting for its new 10,000-square-foot Greenville car dealership at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The site is adjacent to the group’s previous facility at 11249 Carson City Road in Greenville.

The new Tinney Automotive facility is a used cars sales office, which includes a waiting area, storage and five offices, along with a 2,200-square-foot quick lube oil and tire change area.

Orion Construction completed the buildout.

Tinney Automotive started in 1954 and has represented General Motors since its opening in Greenville, Rockford, Lowell and Grand Rapids. The company is now in its third generation of family ownership, now led by brothers Will and Gib Tinney.

As a regional GM dealer, Tinney Automotive is riding the growth of the GM brands, which continues to gain market share in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2022, GM sold more than 582,000 vehicles in the U.S., with its market share growing from 1% to 16.3%, according to J.D. Power. Still, vehicle sales were down 15% year-over-year for GM, which could in part be attributed to low inventories from the global semiconductor shortage.

The strong first half of 2022 returned GM to the top of U.S. car sales after Toyota took the top spot in 2021 — the first time since 1931 that GM wasn’t the best-selling car company in the U.S., according to CNBC.

“GM’s sales and market share have grown each of the last three quarters, even with lingering supply chain disruptions,” said GM EVP and North America President Steve Carlisle. “Our long-term momentum will continue to build thanks to the launches of groundbreaking new EVs like the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ, and the tremendous customer response to the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.”

Local dealers such as Tinney Automotive will have to deal with supply chain issues for the foreseeable future, with a projected 95,000 deliveries delayed due to supply chain issues, according to GM’s second-quarter report. Still, the long-term future appears bright for GM.

“We appreciate the patience and loyalty of our dealers and customers as we strive to meet significant pent-up demand for our products, and we will work with our suppliers and manufacturing and logistics teams to deliver all the units held at our plants as quickly as possible,” Carlisle said.