Tobacco company expands in West Michigan

Charlevoix-based Wild Wild West Tobacco is continuing its expansion in Michigan.

Currently, the company has more than 30 stores operating in Michigan and is looking to add 20-30 additional stores in the state.

“We are thankful to Colliers (International West Michigan) for continuing to help us expand our brand across many locations in Michigan,” the company said in a statement. “These new locations will allow us to get our high-quality products in front of new customers and to increase exposure in mid- and West Michigan. We look forward to being active members of the communities we serve and provide much-needed jobs during this trying time. We strive to be everyone’s friendly neighborhood vape and tobacco shop.”

In West Michigan, Wild Wild West Tobacco locations recently opened at 400 E. Division Ave. in Rockford and 520 Butternut Drive in Holland. The company also is planning locations at 7762 20th Ave. in Jenison and 3909 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Shawn O’Brien, CCIM of the Lansing office of Colliers International, assisted Wild Wild West Tobacco in site selection and lease negotiations for the new stores. Jon Geenen, associate at Colliers, assisted the company in site selection for the West Michigan region.

“We were happy to assist Wild Wild West Tobacco in finding several new locations throughout the state,” O’Brien said. “We will continue to diligently work with the company in finding retail locations in Michigan that reach target markets and allow the business to continue expanding.”

The company also opened a new location in August in the Lansing area at 3233 W. Saginaw Hwy. and will open two others at 2331 S. State Road in Ionia and 4515 Francis St. in Jackson shortly.

A location at 5735 S. Cedar St. also opened in August, and stores opened earlier this summer at 248 E Saginaw St. in East Lansing in April and 1087 S. US-27 in Saint Johns in June.