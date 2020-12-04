Total Fire Protection launches security division

Grand Rapids-based Total Fire Protection opened a new division: Total Fire and Security.

With the addition of Total Fire and Security, the company said it is now a full-service fire and life safety provider with the ability to fully coordinate inspection, testing and maintenance across various systems and fire and life safety products.

New services offered include fire and security alarm installation, service and inspections; central station alarm monitoring; access control/card access; security cameras IP/HD CCTV; nurse call systems; and delayed egress/wander management.

“Our goal is to safeguard your property and decrease liability by providing the total solution for your fire and life safety needs,” Total Fire Protection President Ryan Goossens said. “Our team of fire alarm and security professionals come with many years of industry experience with the same unwavering service and standards that you have come to expect from Total Fire Protection.”

Founded in 1991, Total Fire Protection is a family-owned-and-operated company with offices in Traverse City; Fort Myers, Florida; and Berthoud, Colorado.

The company won the 2020 Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction award in the fire protection category.