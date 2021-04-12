Two local restaurants close doors

A pizza place and a Lebanese restaurant announced over the weekend that they are closing their doors.

On Friday, Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine said in a Facebook post it closed its doors at 2228 Wealthy St. SE in East Grand Rapids after more than 28 years in business.

The same day, Rinaldi’s Pizza and Sub Shop said in a Facebook post it is closing its location at 966 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids “for good,” but will keep its Plainfield location open with the same menu, delivery range and hours as at Fulton Street.

Osta’s cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for its closure.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that after over 28 years in business, we announce the closure of Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” owners John and Diane Aouad said in the post. “We gave it our best shot by taking from our household budget to stay afloat, but we cannot hang on any longer. Words cannot express our gratitude to God, our family, friends and customers (who we count among our friends) for your patronage and support. We wish all of you well and hope to stay in touch and see you in the future.”

Rinaldi’s final day at Fulton Street was Saturday.

“Hello friends. It is with extremely heavy hearts that we have made the decision to close our Fulton location for good,” the owners said in their post. “We will be migrating over to our Plainfield location, and our delivery range will still include our Fulton customers. We thank you for your decades of business and dedication. Make sure to come visit us at our Plainfield location. We love you!”