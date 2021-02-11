Waxology to open second location in Rockford

Waxology announced the opening of its second location later this month.

After the successful reopening of its location in Breton Village in November 2019, Waxology is set to open a second location in the heart of downtown Rockford.

The grand opening of Waxology in downtown Rockford will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 27 at 56 Courtland St. The studio will be offering free brow waxes, champagne and special discounts. The discounts will include a 3 Brazilian Package for $99, the discount will only be redeemable at the Rockford location and only available for purchase during the grand opening celebration.

Waxology specializes in every type of waxing, including body, brows and Brazilians. The beauty salon has expanded its services and now offers eyebrow laminations, eyebrow tinting and eyelash lifting.

Dermaplaning, the newest service offered at Waxology, is performed using a scalpel to gently remove peach fuzz and the top layer of dead skin cells on the face, leaving skin to appear brighter and smoother.

Sugaring also is offered at Waxology. Sugar wax consists of three ingredients: sugar, lemon and water. The sugar paste penetrates the pores, where it adheres to individual hairs and pulls them out from the root while simultaneously exfoliating the skin by removing dead skin cells.

Waxology offers discounted packages, bundles and monthly memberships. Three types of memberships are now offered at Waxology, which include $15/month brow membership, $55/month Brazilian membership and $70/month brow and Brazilian membership.

Waxology was founded in 2012 when owner Betsy Fahlen-Alverio was searching for a place to get waxed herself. After feeling West Michigan was lacking high-quality waxing salons, she decided to take the initiative to open her own.