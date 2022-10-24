West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation.

In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.

With that increasing attractiveness to national and international companies, smaller franchise-based companies also are looking toward Grand Rapids as a logical place to grow.

Betser said she has franchisors calling every day looking for someone to help them expand into the West Michigan area.

“Franchises are very territorial based, built on demographics, and as we see growth our demographics change and grow, which (offers) opportunities that maybe we didn’t see before,” Betser said. “It’s not even just growth, but as new families, they have needs for services and if we don’t have product providers, that makes it ripe for new businesses providing those things.”

Take Cookie Cutters, a children’s haircut salon, which opened a location on 28th Street SE near Costco just prior to the pandemic in 2020. According to Betser, the company is growing leaps and bounds and has recently opened a second location near Knapp’s Corner.

Franchising was expected to grow to provide 8.5 million U.S. jobs in 2022, according to the International Franchise Association. Franchises contribute an economic output of approximately $826.6 billion to the U.S. economy.

West Michigan’s status as a desirable region likely played an integral part in that growth.

“At every level, local franchise businesses offer opportunities for economic and career advancement,” IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller said. “For aspiring entrepreneurs, franchising removes barriers so they can more easily open their own businesses. On the other side of the Great Resignation is a great reimagination that has emboldened white collar workers and store employees alike to become local business owners.”

Grand Rapids is one of the major targets for a company called Skedaddle Pest, a pest control company. Along with wildlife control, pest control and attic restoration, however, Skedaddle also is looking to launch into professional Christmas decorations, said Bill Dowd, president and CEO of Skedaddle.

“Grand Rapids is a perfect-sized community with a major population,” said Dowd, who started the company in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1989 and grew it to locations throughout Ontario and into America, starting with Milwaukee.

Dowd said West Michigan could potentially be a two-territory region, each with three to four trucks. With four revenue streams, he said it could be a nice entry for either a hands-on franchisee or someone looking to manage and hire the employees out.

With the base pest control service, Dowd likes to point out in the Midwest, there are generally 15 to 50 raccoons within a two-block radius.

Part of what makes Grand Rapids an increasingly attractive place for franchisors is an appealing population. The region has a growing population, driven by the amenities in the city that help make it a great place to live, he said. Grand Rapids recently ranked as the No. 16 best place to live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

Whether those people are local to Grand Rapids, relocated for a new job or simply moved to the area while working remote, those workers could be ripe to become a franchisee.

“They’re sick of corporate America, or they don’t have the flexibility that they want, they look at leaving to create something on their own, or maybe they’re folks who don’t want to go back to the office and were called back in,” Betser said. “It could also be an individual who keeps their job and starts a franchise on the side, hoping to create an exit.

“Folks are moving here because it’s a great place to live with a lot of the opportunities that a big city might provide, from museums to the downtown area, restaurants and businesses. We’ve got the entrepreneurial vibe, and support for them as well. As we went through the pandemic, folks were moving here from big cities and they have access to all those options, but with the feel of a small city.”

This story can be found in the Oct. 31 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.