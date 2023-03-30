Wolverine seeks to cut U.K. jobs amid Sweaty Betty integration

ROCKFORD — After acquiring London-based activewear brand Sweaty Betty for $410 million in 2021, Wolverine World Wide Inc. is taking steps to streamline the brand’s operations, including a proposed U.K. workforce reduction.

The Rockford-based marketer and licenser of footwear and apparel this week announced strategic plans intended to improve the operating performance and global growth of Sweaty Betty. Wolverine acquired the shares of Lady of Leisure InvestCo Ltd. — which owned the Sweaty Betty brand — in a $410 million all-cash deal in August of 2021.

The ongoing transition calls for a consolidation of the brand’s London office space and a proposed workforce reduction in the U.K. to help align Sweaty Betty’s cost structure with Wolverine’s other brands. The company did not disclose the number of positions that may be cut. A company spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

A news release with the company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results stated the company would place a priority on fueling growth for its Active Group — which includes Sweaty Betty, Merrell, Saucony and Chaco — in 2023.

A top performer for the company in 2022, the Active Group experienced 19-percent revenue growth from 2021, outpacing 7-percent growth in its Work Group and a 6.2-percent decline with its Lifestyle Group, according to a recent report to shareholders.

The Active Group’s revenue growth was driven by a $116.9 million increase from Merrell and $94.3 million from Sweaty Betty, according to the report, which also notes that Sweaty Betty accounted for $60.2 million in operating expenses through the first year after the acquisition.

Going forward, Sweaty Betty now will report into Wolverine Worldwide’s London-based International Group, which is responsible for the company’s operations outside the U.S and headed by President Isabel Soriano.

“Bringing Sweaty Betty under Isabel Soriano and the International Group fits perfectly with our strategy to prioritize resources and support to the brands with the biggest global growth opportunities,” Wolverine Worldwide President and CEO Brendan Hoffman said in a statement. “Our regional teams have deep commercial experience in key international markets and are well-positioned to bring their sourcing, logistics, technology, and operational expertise to help accelerate Sweaty Betty’s growth.”

The latest transition comes after an announcement earlier this month that Sweaty Betty CEO Julia Straus will leave the business in June 2023 and return to the U.S. to be closer to family.

Company officials say a search for her successor is still underway.

“These decisions were not taken lightly but are necessary in order to position Sweaty Betty for long-term success,” Straus said in a statement.

As well, Sweaty Betty COO Mark Straus reportedly will step down to pursue other opportunities.

Wolverine Worldwide has sought to reorganize some of its brands amid revenue and profit misses. Last month, executives shared the company’s plan to sell its Keds brand and license Hush Puppies footwear to Ohio-based Designer Brands Inc.

“Selling Keds and licensing the Hush Puppies brand for the U.S. and Canada is an important step as we continue to advance our strategy to simplify the portfolio and direct resources to our growth brands,” Hoffman said last month. “We are confident this will place Wolverine on an accelerated path to improved profitability and long-term shareholder value creation.”

As of the end of 2022, Wolverine employed roughly 4,300 people globally in production, office and sales positions.