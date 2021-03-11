Women’s boutique opens in Ada

Laurel & Jack 1 of 3

Laurel & Jack, a women’s boutique offering a variety of clothing and décor items based on current trends, opened in Ada.

At 460 Ada Drive SE, Suite 100, the store opened Saturday and is adhering to all current COVID-19 safety and capacity protocols.

Laurel & Jack originally started as an online boutique. After receiving great response to the online store, Laurel & Jack decided to add a physical location in Ada with the owners saying Ada’s mix of restaurants, stores and green spaces make the growing village a perfect location.

Laurel & Jack is owned by Jaclyn (Jack) Yared with Laurel Ruge serving as store manager. Both Grand Rapids natives, Yared has been a business owner for more than 10 years and Ruge is a recent college graduate. The duo met when Ruge provided child care for Yared’s family. Their working relationship has evolved and the idea for Laurel & Jack began with Ruge sharing her dream was to own a boutique.

“Our similar passions for design and fashion made this project a natural next step for us,” Ruge said. “Jaclyn is a firecracker and I’m more reserved, and that combination serves us well as we welcome customers into the store.”

“We both love stylish clothes and accessories but don’t think you should have to pay an outrageous markup in order to look good,” Yared said. “Our goal is to offer high-end items at a reasonable price to enable women to feel empowered and strong.”

The boutique features everything from T-shirts and leggings to sophisticated dresses to home décor and gift items. All items are selected by the owners, who have designed Laurel & Jack to be a complete boutique, where women can find an outfit or a gift at one location.

“We feel like this is the perfect time to open in Ada with all of the ongoing development, and we look forward to being part of this vibrant community,” Yared said. “We invite people to stop in and check us out as they come down for a meal or a stroll through town.”

Regular hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday.