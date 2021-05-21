Alpine Events unveils new Wyoming showroom, adds Holland location

A local events and rental company finished renovating its new headquarters and showroom in Wyoming and is about to open a new location in Holland.

Carey Bisonet, president of Alpine Events — the company formerly known as Alpine Rent-All until it acquired The Rental Company (TRC) and rebranded in 2019 — said Monday that her team stayed busy during the pandemic-induced shutdown of in-person events by growing its business and preparing to open new showrooms.

After acquiring the company in 2016, Bisonet moved it from its former location at 1501 Alpine Ave. NW to 3457 Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Blvd. SE in Wyoming, in January 2020. The Business Journal reported at the time that the Wyoming showroom was undergoing renovations, which are now completed.

The Wyoming space is now open for clients to “access, experience and curate everything they may need for their event,” including linen, dishware and tent rentals for weddings, graduation parties or any other type of celebration, Alpine said.

As part of the acquisition of TRC, Alpine Events previously had its Holland location at TRC’s former space, at 430 W. 17th St. The company since moved the Holland location to 217 E. 24th St., Suite 110, inside the Baker Lofts Building, where it will open a new showroom on June 1 that will offer the same types of rental products for events as the Wyoming location.

“The door has closed on 2020; in 2021, we are choosing to celebrate our team, opportunities to connect with clients, as well as the vendors, partners and community members who help make our work a reality,” Bisonet said. “With our expansion to Holland and our brand-new showroom in Grand Rapids, we welcome all to partner with us to create the event of your dreams.”

The Alpine Events team is now accepting walk-ins and appointments at its Wyoming showroom and expects to do so in Holland next month.

Serving West Michigan for over 30 years, Alpine Events offers special event rentals, vendor coordination, planning and execution, setup and logistics.