CertaSite names leadership team

A recently formed, fast-growing fire protection and life safety company appointed a leadership team.

Indianapolis-based CertaSite, which has locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, said it appointed six individuals to lead the company to more growth and better customer service.

“I’m honored to work with this team of professionals as we partner together to create an experience for our customers and our people that is simply unmatched in this industry,” said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. “Our team is laser-focused on our customer, and I’m proud to work every day with these talented individuals who all share a passion for this industry.”

Leadership team

Wyatt is the CEO. A 30-year veteran of the industry, Wyatt has overseen the addition of nearly eight businesses to the CertaSite family since the company’s launch in June 2018. Under his leadership, CertaSite now serves customers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Previously, Jeff worked with Koorsen Fire and Security for 25 years, during which he developed his passion for fire protection and the life safety industry. At Koorsen, he rose through the ranks from senior vice president of sales to executive vice president to president of the company. His first job in the industry was as an installation technician.

Wyatt is a U.S. Navy veteran, where he was an interior communications electrician. He received electricity and electronics certifications from Ivy Tech.

Brian Moore is the CFO. A senior-level finance leader, Brian has led private company finance teams while advising large public and private companies through the merger and acquisition processes. He comes to CertaSite from Equian, where he was the vice president of finance. Brian also was the controller for KYB America, a subsidiary of KYB, a Japanese public company. He spent nine years of his career at Deloitte as a senior manager in the audit and M&A transaction service practice.

Moore earned his Master of Business Administration and bachelor’s degrees from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Kelly Henderson is the chief marketing and strategy implementation officer. Henderson previously held the positions of director of marketing and digital services and, later, vice president of marketing, for Koorsen Fire and Security. With Koorsen, she developed the marketing and digital strategy that led to the strongest growth period in the company’s history. Kelly also has been the director of marketing for Mainstreet, SteadyServ and client services specialist for CB Richard Ellis.

Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Kevin Bretcher is vice president of sales. His track record in sales leadership includes developing sales teams and leaders across the country with best sales practices, training and development. Prior to joining CertaSite, Bretcher rose through the sales ranks at Cintas and Stericycle, leading key markets in Los Angeles and Chicago. He was recognized with multiple sales awards while with Cintas and Stericycle.

Bretcher earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Miami University.

Bill Holmes is director of integration. His experience in the fire and safety industry includes 25 years with Koorsen Fire and Security. With Koorsen, he gained valuable experience in many roles, including as a technician, sales representative and branch and district manager.

Holmes served his country for 15 years in the U.S. Navy, six years in the Kentucky Army National Guard and three years in the Army Reserves. The majority of his military service was focused on fire safety and life protection.

Becky Hardwick is director of technology. She is a longtime technology professional, coming to CertaSite from the American College of Sports Medicine, where she served as director of technology. Previously, Becky spent 17 years as Spectrum Technology (Port-to Port Consulting). She was promoted three times, working her way up from technician to project manager to outsourced chief technology officer.

Hardwick is a graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

CertaSite

Founded in 2018, CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company that serves 13 locations in the Midwest with plans to strategically grow in new markets in 2020, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

CertaSite has nine companies under its umbrella: Advanced Fire Companies in Pittsburgh; ABC Fire Extinguisher Co. in Youngstown, Ohio; Approved Protection Systems in Kalamazoo; Approved Safety and Security in South Bend, Indiana; Company One Suppression in Illinois and Iowa; County Fire Protection in Ohio; Erlich Protection Systems in Farmington Hills; Field’s Fire Protection in Grand Rapids; and Spears Fire & Safety in Jackson.