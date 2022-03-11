Citizens opens $10K small business grant contest

Michigan small businesses are invited to enter an award contest with a grand prize of $10,000 from Citizens.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based bank with a footprint in 10 states, including Michigan, said March 10 it opened the annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest to recognize the positive contributions small businesses make within their communities.

Now in its fifth year, the contest will award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across Citizens’ footprint, including at least 10 minority-owned and 10 women-owned businesses, to help further strengthen their communities and their businesses.

The contest is open until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Winners will be recognized for the impact they have on the communities in which they operate and support.

To enter, businesses must answer the following three questions using a maximum of 100 words for each:

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen and sustain your business?

How would you use the award to support your community’s growth?

How is your business adapting to meet the evolving needs and behaviors of your customers and/or community?

Entrants must be at least 18 years of age or older, must have a minimum of five full- or part-time employees, and must have been in operation for at least two years.

A complete list of rules and requirements is available online.