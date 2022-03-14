Cleaning company sells to investor

An investor acquired a residential cleaning company based in East Grand Rapids.

Paul Eckert recently acquired Oh So Clean of East Grand Rapids, according to Small Business Deal Advisors, which represented the seller in the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Oh So Clean is a residential cleaning company that provides regularly scheduled or one-time deep cleanings, move-in or -out cleanings and organizing services. Each service is customized to accommodate clients’ schedules and personal preferences.

Erika Abbo purchased Oh So Clean in 2019 and was the sole owner/operator until the sale. Ready to focus on other priorities, Abbo engaged Small Business Deal Advisors to find a new owner.

“I feel confident that Paul and Pat Eckert will apply their extensive experience in the cleaning industry to take advantage of Oh So Clean’s excellent opportunities for further growth and to continue providing high-quality services to the East Grand Rapids community,” Abbo said.

Doug Yntema was the lead adviser in the transaction for SBDA.