Entrepreneur launches Fitness Machine Technicians franchise in Grand Rapids

A fitness equipment repair franchise now is operating in the Grand Rapids area.

Chris Bangma, a Grand Rapids native who returned to West Michigan after over 30 years in Los Angeles, recently opened a franchise of Fitness Machine Technicians, a business that specializes in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers.

Bangma is the owner-operator of the franchise, which is a mobile business with no brick-and-mortar location.

Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Bangma had a 30-year career as an engineer in the film industry before relocating back to the area. He said he always has lived an active lifestyle and has a passion for fixing equipment, laying the groundwork for his new entrepreneurial venture.

“Having grown up in this area, I am excited to bring a much-needed service and solution into the all-too-common problem gyms and fitness centers face: broken equipment,” Bangma said. “With the necessary knowledge and natural knack for fixing equipment, my team will serve the area with pride and maintain the excellent customer service Fitness Machine Technicians is known for.”

Bangma will employ a local technician and expand his workforce as the need increases.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Fitness Machine Technicians founder and CEO Don Powers has more than 35 years of experience in the fitness industry and welcomed Bangma to the business.

“Chris is very knowledgeable about the Grand Rapids area and is passionate about the fitness world, which makes him the perfect fit for Fitness Machine Technicians,” Powers said. “We’re excited to watch him grow our Michigan market.”

Fitness Machine Technicians of Grand Rapids can be reached at (616) 799-4939 or at fitnessmachinetechnicians.com/west-michigan.