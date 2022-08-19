Fitness franchise stretches into East Grand Rapids

A fitness franchise plans to celebrate the grand opening of its first Michigan studio.

StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering customized flexibility services, is opening its newest studio at 2237 Wealthy St. SE, Suite 120, in East Grand Rapids.

The studio will host a grand opening Sept. 9-10 with discounted member rates and free 15-minute demo stretches.

StretchLab East Grand Rapids is owned by local entrepreneurs Diane and Jeremy Barber who said they are eager to bring the first StretchLab studio to the state.

“Grand Rapids has such an amazing fitness community but does not have a place that is solely focused on assisted stretching,” Diane Barber said. “We are so excited for people to experience the benefits of assisted stretching and see how it positively impacts their daily lives.”

StretchLab offers one-on-one personalized stretching services in either a 25-minute focused stretch or a 50-minute full-body deep stretch addressing all major muscle groups.

The Grand Rapids studio also will offer a TRX MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry.

The MAPS score is created with 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds as users perform three body-weight squats.

Monthly memberships are available with four or eight 25- or 50-minute visits per month along with shared plans and drop-in stretches.

Following the grand opening, hours of operation for StretchLab East Grand Rapids will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.