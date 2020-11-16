Flat River Group acquires e-commerce distributor

A toy and game distributor in West Michigan acquired an out-of-state wholesale distributor of consumer products for e-commerce channels.

Belding-based Flat River Group said last week that it recently acquired Peru, Illinois-based Optimum Fulfillment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Flat River Group will maintain and operate Optimum’s existing facility in Illinois while continuing to be based in Belding.

Optimum Fulfillment is a wholesale distributor of toys, games and other consumer products for e-commerce channels. Optimum sells products to leading online retailers such as Amazon.com, Kohl’s.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other leading e-commerce sites.

Flat River Group said Optimum “takes pride in its ability to solve logistical challenges and assist vendors in multichannel e-commerce optimization.” Joining forces with Flat River Group will allow Optimum “to better serve customers and vendors through enhanced combined operational, technological and service capabilities,” the companies said.

“Flat River Group is incredibly excited to join forces with Optimum Fulfillment,” said Matt Stahlin, president and co-founder of Flat River Group. “Together, our combined operations are well-positioned to service our customers and support their continued rapid growth. Optimum’s team is a great fit with our organization.”

Matt Dean, vice president and co-founder of Flat River Group, added: “Optimum brings extensive toy and game industry knowledge, deep relationships with respected vendors and strong operational capabilities to Flat River Group. We look forward to helping Optimum’s vendor partners expand their e-commerce business.”

Flat River Group

Founded in 2011, Flat River is an e-commerce distributor of niche and mainstream toy and game products, including through its subsidiary, Impressions Game Distribution Services, and is a full-service provider of marketing, warehousing and fulfillment services to a variety of e-commerce retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

Flat River was founded and built to focus solely on solving e-commerce-specific challenges for both product vendors and their e-commerce retailer customers. The company leverages diverse relationships to provide product sourcing, inventory management and high-volume, direct-to-consumer drop-shipping.

In addition to its 160,000-square-foot headquarters at 306 Reed St. in Belding, Flat River Group operates two separate, nonadjacent 160,000-square-foot suites in a distribution center at 3729 Patterson Ave. SE in Kentwood, the second of which opened this summer.