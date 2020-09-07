Flat River Group opens distribution center, appoints leaders

A toy and game distributor in the region added new space in Kentwood, hired two senior staff members and appointed a board member.

Matt Stahlin, co-founder and president of Belding-based Flat River Group, told the Business Journal last week that his company opened a new, 160,000-square-foot distribution center at 3729 Patterson Ave. SE in Kentwood on Aug. 1.

This brings the company’s total warehousing footprint to 480,000 square feet across two locations — one 160,000-square-foot facility in Belding and two separate, nonadjacent suites in the Kentwood building that are 160,000 square feet each.

“Our ability to provide high-volume, time-sensitive direct-to-consumer shipments for our large mass retail customers is in very high demand,” Stahlin said. “This, coupled with the exploding growth in e-commerce, has driven our need for more warehouse space. West Michigan is a great place to do business. The city of Belding and Ionia County have been very welcoming to us, and Kentwood is a wonderful place to operate in, as well.”

The company also hired Roshan Gummattira as CFO and Mike Gornowicz as director of sales – Amazon, a newly created position.

Gummattira joins Flat River from GulfStar Group, a Houston-based investment bank that advised Flat River on its recent majority recapitalization that closed in December.

“Roshan has had a lengthy career in investment banking, most recently as a managing director at GulfStar Group. He has extensive experience in financial planning, e-commerce and enterprise technology, and he has hit the ground running in his new role with us,” Stahlin said.

Gummattira holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and a master’s in electrical engineering from Rice University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He will continue working from Houston, along with Flat River’s Executive Vice President Matt Dean.

Gornowicz, who is certified by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, spent four years in supply chain roles at Amazon, followed by several years in account management roles at Mattel, handling Amazon sales and managing brands including Hot Wheels, Uno, WWE, Toy Story and Jurassic World.

“I was always impressed with Mike during his time at Amazon, and we are very excited to get him on our team,” Stahlin said. “His deep knowledge of supply chains, forecasting and Amazon in general is paying immediate dividends for us.”

Gornowicz holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in supply chain management from Grand Valley State University and is based in West Michigan.

In addition to the hiring of Gummattira and Gornowicz, Flat River Group also appointed longtime Hasbro senior executive Jane Ritson-Parsons to its board of directors.

As a former group executive, global brand marketing at Hasbro, Ritson-Parsons most recently transformed multiple brand marketing functions into one integrated global organization.

“We are thrilled to have Jane as an independent director,” Stahlin said. “Her deep experience with global brands and licensing will help us continue to rapidly expand our business. Jane’s skills and experience are highly complementary to those of our senior management (team) and board of directors.”

Ritson-Parsons said she is “honored” to join the team at Flat River Group “at such an exciting time.”

“I am super impressed with the level of service and care they deliver to each of their vendors, customers and e-commerce partners,” Ritson-Parsons said.

Flat River Group

Founded in 2011, Flat River is a distributor of niche and mainstream toy and game products, including through its subsidiary, Impressions Game Distribution Services, and is a full-service provider of warehousing and fulfillment services to a variety of e-commerce retailers in the U.S. and Canada.