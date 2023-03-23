Grand Rapids mainstay Swift Printing transitions to third-generation leadership

GRAND RAPIDS — Swift Printing Co., a mainstay along Bridge Street on Grand Rapids’ west side for seven decades, has transitioned to a third generation of ownership.

Jessica Gutowski-Slaydon recently became part of the commercial printer’s ownership team, succeeding her father Walt Gutowksi Jr. He had taken over the business in the 1980s from his parents, Walter Sr. and Lorraine Gutowski, who started Swift Printing in 1950.

Gutowski-Slaydon, who went to work at Swift Printing in 2014 after returning to Grand Rapids, talked with MiBiz about the leadership transition of the family- and woman-owned business as well as staying focused as the printing industry encounters the Digital Age.

See the full interview at MiBiz.