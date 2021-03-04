Grand Rapids startup owner hosting pitch competition workshop

The owner and founder of Locker Lifestyle is using her success to give back via a coaching workshop geared toward helping other entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors.

Kat Samardzija — owner, founder and CEO of Grand Rapids-based Locker Lifestyle — will host Power to Pitch, a pair of two-hour live workshops, from 4-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, for $249 per registrant.

Those interested can learn more and register for a time slot at Power to Pitch’s website.

Samardzija, a 22-time pitch competition winner since she founded her startup in 2017, said she is doing the workshop to help entrepreneurs at any level get started in the world of pitch competitions.

“There are so many untapped resources, competitions and grants for small businesses,” she said. “With this workshop and my 22 wins of pitch competition experience, I hope to give individuals and businesses the power to pitch themselves to success.”

Samardzija said the workshop is partly timed to help participants who wish to apply for the $50,000 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, which is open for applications until Tuesday.

Power to Pitch workshop details

Two-hour interactive learning session that will help participants learn how to format pitches, use their voice, share their pitch video and more

Templates to help participants work through their pitch

One-minute pitch guide

List of national pitch competition recommendations

Examples of winning pitches

Live Q&A

Networking with other startup founders

Bonus: giveaway after the live session of an e-book that shares tips, tricks and hacks for the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

Locker Lifestyle is an e-commerce retailer that makes and sells products that serve as “wearable lockers” for safely stashing small valuables such as cash, keys, ID, phone and more.