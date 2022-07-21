GROW rebrands, opens opportunities for all small businesses

A local business development organization said it no longer will provide loans only for female business owners and will expand its offerings to all small businesses in need of funding.

Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women (GROW) recently rebranded as Grow, a change meant to reflect its updated mission: to provide responsible and accessible loans that expand economic opportunity for small business owners, regardless of their gender.

“The Grow team — staff and board — are thrilled to share the evolution of our mission and vision to all current and aspiring entrepreneurs and stakeholders. Connecting to capital continues to be a need for entrepreneurs in our community,” said Milinda Ysasi, Grow CEO. “ We strive to make small business funding accessible as we work to establish a more equitable economy. “

Grow is a Community Development Financial Institution and Small Business Association microlender organization in Grand Rapids that supports entrepreneurs with access to capital, business counseling and expert education to elevate their businesses. Grow can lend business capital in nine West Michigan counties, including Kent, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Montcalm, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa.