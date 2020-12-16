Hispanic chamber foundation launching Latinx Business Restart Program with $100K grant

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America to support its Transformando West Michigan initiative to launch the Latinx Business Restart Program.

The Hispanic chamber said the program is designed to provide local Hispanic businesses with assistance to restart and improve their businesses once the state deems it safe to do so over the next coming weeks and months through training and coaching.

“At Bank of America, we know how critical it is to empower Latinx business owners and to advocate for entrepreneurship that helps create economic stability,” said Renee Tabben, market president, Bank of America Grand Rapids. “Transformando West Michigan is a difference-maker, giving Hispanic businesses many of the tools they need to succeed. It’s another example of the commitment and hard work of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber, and we are excited to provide this grant.”

Many of the Transformando West Michigan businesses did not receive federal and state funding from earlier in the year. With the grant, the Latinx Business Restart Program will help businesses: