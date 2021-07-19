HourGlass Testing Solutions moves to new location

A growing drug and alcohol testing company recently moved into a new space.

Andrea Owens, founder and owner of Grand Rapids-based HourGlass Testing Solutions, secured a new location at 418 Plymouth Ave. NE in Grand Rapids on May 1, opened the facility July 12 and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Founded in 2013, HourGlass Testing Solutions provides urine drug screens, hair collections, breath alcohol collections and oral swabs for employers locally and nationally, as well as training for drug screen collectors, breath alcohol technicians and employers on policies, compliance and regulatory issues that affect productivity and job performance.

The new 1,045-square-foot space, formerly a physician’s office, will allow HourGlass to provide testing in-house as well as on-site at clients’ workplaces. Before opening the facility, the company only provided on-site testing for clients.

Owens plans to hire two to three additional staff members in 2022 as the company grows. Currently, HourGlass Testing Solutions has three employees.

“We are so excited to grow the company by opening this new collection facility,” said Owens, a 33-year health care industry professional. “Resources for employers are just as important as the testing itself. Additionally, it is the authenticity of our team that makes the difference for employers.”

Hours of operation for HourGlass are 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.