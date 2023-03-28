In 6 months, GR Chamber program builds ties, belonging for minority-owned biz

When Laura Hopson moved her industrial supply business from Lansing to Grand Rapids in 2020, she had an “intentional strategy” to connect with the local chamber of commerce and leverage networking opportunities with like-minded business owners.

Hopson, who was born and raised in the Grand Rapids area and worked nearly three decades in the office furniture industry before acquiring EM Services LLC in 2018, says the strategy is paying off.

She has made new business connections through the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Economic Inclusion, which launched in September 2022 to help lift up under-represented, minority-owned businesses in West Michigan.

As a minority business owner, Hopson also emphasizes that such connections are a “two-way street,” noting that business owners have to put themselves out there to capitalize on programs like the Center for Economic Inclusion.

“The Chamber, in my eyes, has done a really phenomenal job of being a community organization for all businesses. I can’t say that was always the case — I don’t know if it was the existing leadership, but something happened,” said Hopson, whose Grand Rapids-based company employs six people and serves customers with a variety of industrial supplies. “They’ve made a conscious effort to develop relationships with everyone.”

