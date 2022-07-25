Kellermeier Plumbing sold to investors

A Rockford-based plumbing company is under new ownership.

After 26 years in the plumbing business, Blaine and Mary Kellermeier are ready to retire. Kellermeier Plumbing, however, isn’t going anywhere and will continue to offer a variety of plumbing services, such as plumbing repair and installation, drain cleaning, water heater services, licensed backflow testing and water treatment services, thanks to a pair of investors who decided to take over the business, Scott Mostert and Ken Cronkright.

“Building Kellermeier Plumbing into the successful business it has been is a very rewarding experience,” said Blaine Kellermeier. “After 26 years, I felt like it was finally time to hand over the reins to new ownership. I’m confident that Scott and Ken will utilize their experience in the industry to continue growing Kellermeier Plumbing into an even greater success.”

The Kellermeiers, who were concerned about what would happen to their employees and customers once they called it quits, reached out to Calder Capital to find a suitable buyer for the business, which then was sold to Mostert and Cronkright for an undisclosed amount.

Matt Baas, mergers and acquisitions adviser at Calder Capital, worked with Blaine Kellermeier to find the right successor for the company. Plumbing industry veterans Mostert and Cronkright already were based in Rockford and have extensive experience in the plumbing trade, so they seemed like a natural fit to purchase the business.

Both previously worked for Grand Rapids company All-Flo Plumbing — Mostert as a supervisor and Konkright as a field supervisor.

The deal was a long time in the making.

“I am so happy for Blaine and Mary,” said Max Friar, managing partner, Calder Capital. “I first met Blaine over coffee five years ago. Blaine cared deeply for his employees and customers and wanted to make sure that his eventual transition was handled as smoothly as possible. Adviser Matt Baas did an excellent job of generating multiple offers to ensure that Blaine and Mary saw the market and had options”