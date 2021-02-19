Local entrepreneur creates lifestyle planner

Grand Rapids entrepreneur Kristian Grant launched her 2021 Game Plan Lifestyle Planner as well as The Making of a Game Plan, a digital companion workbook that helps identify and map out business and personal goals for the year.

“2020 was a year where we were constantly planning for the unknown,” Grant said. “The Game Plan Lifestyle Planner is a sturdy and thoughtfully designed planning tool for your goals, meetings and events that all come together and create an amazing year. It has everything you need to get your business, financial and personal goals in order.”

The Game Plan Lifestyle Planner includes monthly, quarterly and yearly goal planning sheets, an annual financial worksheet and monthly budgets. It also includes financial tips, goal review prompts and checkpoints, a space for to-do lists, quotes, original art and monthly mantras.

“2021 is already shaping up to be a year where we could all use a solid plan,” Grant said. “The Game Plan Lifestyle Planner is a resource for hardworking business owners and professionals who are serious about identifying and mapping out their goals, so they never end another year wondering where the time went.”

The Game Plan Lifestyle Planner and The Making of a Game Plan digital workbook are available at gameplanplanner.com.