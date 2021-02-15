Local entrepreneur launches beauty line

Grand Haven entrepreneur Julie Armock launched a new startup company called Harvest + Harmony.

The company’s beauty line includes handcrafted bars of soaps and body scrubs for skin and hands that are made of locally sourced ingredients.

“The lush body scrubs are formulated with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients made in small batches,” the company said. “Perfect for a variety of skin types, these gentle yet effective exfoliators buff away dead skin to reveal smooth and glowing results.”

Armock, who is a sixth-generation farm girl raised on a fruit farm, utilizes a mixture of essential oils from Health Hutt and dried flowers from Michigan Native Bee Habitat Garden.

For more information, visit harvest-harmony.com.