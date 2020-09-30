Local First launches new online business directory

Local First is giving West Michigan residents a new resource for finding and keeping up with local businesses.

The Grand Rapids-based economic development nonprofit unveiled a new website last week, featuring an upgrade to its online business directory that includes what businesses are open, what they offer and how to get it.

“Local First has been working on the new site for about a year,” said Hanna Schulze, president of Local First. “But we’ve been collecting feedback and input for much longer than that. Its features and functionality are what member businesses and consumers have told us they need.”

The online directory includes about 600 local businesses based primarily in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, Holland, Saugatuck and surrounding areas. The businesses are Local First members, which means they are locally owned, privately held and headquartered in West Michigan.

Site visitors can search the directory by keyword, ownership demographic, type of business and location. The business listings include contact information, links to social media, events, discounts, promotions and image galleries.

The website also features a member hub, where Local First members businesses can log in and update their listing in real time. Any changes to curbside, delivery, online and/or social distance protocols can be edited by members and shared through the directory.

“If we’ve learned anything in the past six months, it’s that things can change rapidly,” Schulze said. “Giving member businesses the keys to their own listing is vital to ensuring consumers have the most up-to-date information. Cataloging local businesses this way will continue to allow West Michigan’s locally focused consumers to spend intentionally and vote with their dollar.”

Mieke Stoub, marketing director at Local First, said she hopes West Michigan consumers will take the opportunity to browse the new business directory and choose food and beverage businesses to support this fall because the organization’s annual Fork Fest event had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Details about becoming a Local First member are at localfirst.com/join/become-a-member.