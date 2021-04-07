Michigan Celebrates Small Business announces 2021 awardees

Michigan Celebrates Small Business released the list of organizations it will honor at its gala in July, including the state’s 50 Companies to Watch in 2021.
The Lansing-based Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) organization — which is managed by Benton Harbor-based Kinexus Group as of last fall — has been honoring small businesses in the state of Michigan for 17 years, and Monday announced the awardees to be celebrated at the 2021 MCSB annual gala.
The 2021 gala will take place in person July 20 at Breslin Center in East Lansing and will feature three award categories, including Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni and Best Small Business. If the pandemic guidelines at the time do not allow for an in-person gala, there will be a virtual gala that can be viewed by those who register.
Businesses receiving awards will be able to celebrate “the change they have created alongside one another despite the challenging year,” MCSB said.
“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities across Michigan,” said Josh Hundt, chief business development officer and executive vice president at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year (that) have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”
2021 award winners
2021 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch
8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications — Grand Rapids
AdvaitaBio — Ann Arbor
Anna’s House — Grand Rapids
ATI Group — Flushing
Awecomm — Troy
Barber Packaging Company — Bangor
BBCetc — Chelsea
Blackrocks Brewery — Marquette
Careline Health Group — Jackson
CertifID — Grand Rapids
Cheboygan Cement Productss Inc. — Cheboygan
Chicken Shack — Warren
Crown Industrial Services Inc. — Jackson
DLN — Byron Center
Encompass Therapy Center — Bay City
F.D. Hayes Electric Company — Lansing
Forming Technologies — Muskegon
Frankenmuth Cheese Haus — Frankenmuth
GANAS MFG — Detroit
GLSV Inc. — Houghton
GreenTree Cooperative Grocery — Mount Pleasant
Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers — Saginaw
HealthBridge — Grand Rapids
Hil-Man Automation LLC /Precision Dispense Technologies — Zeeland
Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor
IPS Technology Services — Troy
Jacquart Fabric Products dba Stormy Kromer — Ironwood
Kalamazoo Candle Company — Kalamazoo
Mammoth Distilling — Central Lake
Merchandise Outlet — Mt. Pleasant
Micro Visions Inc. — Grand Rapids
Motor City Gas — Royal Oak
National Composites — Troy
Naveego — Traverse City
Northern Biomolecular Services — Kalamazoo
Odanah Construction — Wyoming
ORRI Corporation — Waterford
Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists — Jackson
Peak Performance Physical Therapy — Lansing
Ripple Science — Ann Arbor
Riveer Environmental — South Haven
Shoshana Technologies — Ann Arbor
SMTAutomation LLC — Roseville
SPARK Business Works — Kalamazoo
TGG Solutions — Grand Rapids
The Botanical Co. — Lansing
The Wicked Sister — Sault Sainte Marie
Tri-Mation — Mattawan
Uncle Ducky Outdoors or Paddling Michigan — Munising
Virtual Systems — Grand Rapids
Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award — Great Place to Work
Ruby + Associates Inc. Structural Engineers — Bingham Farms
Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award — Strategically Focused
Atomic Object — Grand Rapids
Tech Defenders — Grand Rapids
Michigan SBDC Best Small Businesses
Dancing Meadows Homestead LLC — Cottrellville
E & S Graphics Inc. — Ithaca
Elderly Instruments — Lansing
Found — Ann Arbor
Hillcrest Lanes — Belding
Stormy Kromer Cap and Ale House — Cheboygan
Sunrise Bliss — Petoskey
The Poke Bowl — Flint
Umami Ramen LLC — Battle Creek
Uncle Ducky Outdoors LLC — Munising
PTAC Best Small Businesses
Advanced Communication Cabling Inc. — Spring Arbor
Advantage Mechanical-Refrigeration Inc. — Comstock Park
Amigo Mobility — Bridgeport
ESS UNIVERSAL USA LLC — Holland
RCO Engineering — Roseville
Ryba Marine Construction Co. — Cheboygan
SafeSense Technologies LLC — Portage
TentCraft LLC — Traverse City
Walter Mechanical Services, Inc. DBA ATI Group — Flushing
Watermaster North America LLC — Ann Arbor
SmartZone Best Small Businesses
Airway Innovations LLC — Grand Rapids
ARUtility — East Lansing
Campfire CoWorks — Marquette
Clear To Go Inc. — Rochester
DB Delivery Solutions — China
Geofabrica — Rochester
Lyseon Additive Manufacturing — Flint
NTL — Sterling Heights
Rhombus Energy — Dearborn
SightLine Inc. — Houghton
Versah LLC — Jackson
Videka Pet Food — Kalamazoo
Workit Health — Ann Arbor
