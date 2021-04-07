Michigan Celebrates Small Business announces 2021 awardees

Michigan Celebrates Small Business released the list of organizations it will honor at its gala in July, including the state’s 50 Companies to Watch in 2021.

The Lansing-based Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) organization — which is managed by Benton Harbor-based Kinexus Group as of last fall — has been honoring small businesses in the state of Michigan for 17 years, and Monday announced the awardees to be celebrated at the 2021 MCSB annual gala.

The 2021 gala will take place in person July 20 at Breslin Center in East Lansing and will feature three award categories, including Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni and Best Small Business. If the pandemic guidelines at the time do not allow for an in-person gala, there will be a virtual gala that can be viewed by those who register.

Businesses receiving awards will be able to celebrate “the change they have created alongside one another despite the challenging year,” MCSB said.

“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities across Michigan,” said Josh Hundt, chief business development officer and executive vice president at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year (that) have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”

2021 award winners

2021 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch

8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications — Grand Rapids

AdvaitaBio — Ann Arbor

Anna’s House — Grand Rapids

ATI Group — Flushing

Awecomm — Troy

Barber Packaging Company — Bangor

BBCetc — Chelsea

Blackrocks Brewery — Marquette

Careline Health Group — Jackson

CertifID — Grand Rapids

Cheboygan Cement Productss Inc. — Cheboygan

Chicken Shack — Warren

Crown Industrial Services Inc. — Jackson

DLN — Byron Center

Encompass Therapy Center — Bay City

F.D. Hayes Electric Company — Lansing

Forming Technologies — Muskegon

Frankenmuth Cheese Haus — Frankenmuth

GANAS MFG — Detroit

GLSV Inc. — Houghton

GreenTree Cooperative Grocery — Mount Pleasant

Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers — Saginaw

HealthBridge — Grand Rapids

Hil-Man Automation LLC /Precision Dispense Technologies — Zeeland

Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor

IPS Technology Services — Troy

Jacquart Fabric Products dba Stormy Kromer — Ironwood

Kalamazoo Candle Company — Kalamazoo

Mammoth Distilling — Central Lake

Merchandise Outlet — Mt. Pleasant

Micro Visions Inc. — Grand Rapids

Motor City Gas — Royal Oak

National Composites — Troy

Naveego — Traverse City

Northern Biomolecular Services — Kalamazoo

Odanah Construction — Wyoming

ORRI Corporation — Waterford

Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists — Jackson

Peak Performance Physical Therapy — Lansing

Ripple Science — Ann Arbor

Riveer Environmental — South Haven

Shoshana Technologies — Ann Arbor

SMTAutomation LLC — Roseville

SPARK Business Works — Kalamazoo

TGG Solutions — Grand Rapids

The Botanical Co. — Lansing

The Wicked Sister — Sault Sainte Marie

Tri-Mation — Mattawan

Uncle Ducky Outdoors or Paddling Michigan — Munising

Virtual Systems — Grand Rapids

Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award — Great Place to Work

Ruby + Associates Inc. Structural Engineers — Bingham Farms

Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award — Strategically Focused

Atomic Object — Grand Rapids

Tech Defenders — Grand Rapids

Michigan SBDC Best Small Businesses

Dancing Meadows Homestead LLC — Cottrellville

E & S Graphics Inc. — Ithaca

Elderly Instruments — Lansing

Found — Ann Arbor

Hillcrest Lanes — Belding

Stormy Kromer Cap and Ale House — Cheboygan

Sunrise Bliss — Petoskey

The Poke Bowl — Flint

Umami Ramen LLC — Battle Creek

Uncle Ducky Outdoors LLC — Munising

PTAC Best Small Businesses

Advanced Communication Cabling Inc. — Spring Arbor

Advantage Mechanical-Refrigeration Inc. — Comstock Park

Amigo Mobility — Bridgeport

ESS UNIVERSAL USA LLC — Holland

RCO Engineering — Roseville

Ryba Marine Construction Co. — Cheboygan

SafeSense Technologies LLC — Portage

TentCraft LLC — Traverse City

Walter Mechanical Services, Inc. DBA ATI Group — Flushing

Watermaster North America LLC — Ann Arbor

SmartZone Best Small Businesses

Airway Innovations LLC — Grand Rapids

ARUtility — East Lansing

Campfire CoWorks — Marquette

Clear To Go Inc. — Rochester

DB Delivery Solutions — China

Geofabrica — Rochester

Lyseon Additive Manufacturing — Flint

NTL — Sterling Heights

Rhombus Energy — Dearborn

SightLine Inc. — Houghton

Versah LLC — Jackson

Videka Pet Food — Kalamazoo

Workit Health — Ann Arbor