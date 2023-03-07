Michigan medical startup raises $42M in Series D funding

A local medical device startup recently closed on an oversubscribed Series D funding round.

Grand Rapids-based Shoulder Innovations this week said it raised $42 million from investors, which will help accelerate the expansion of its commercial and distribution operations.

The financing was led by Dutch health care investor Gilde Healthcare Partners. Additional investors include California-based U.S. Venture Partners and Lightstone Ventures, plus support from the cultivate (MD) Accelerator Capital fund from Grand Rapids-based Genesis Innovation Group. New investors include Gilmartin Capital in California and Aperture Venture Partners in New York.

Originally founded in Holland, Shoulder Innovations is a medical device developer currently working on commercializing a shoulder replacement implant system. The startup relocated its headquarters to Grand Rapids in 2021.

Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations, said this funding will help the company as it continues to gain traction in the marketplace.

“This financing positions Shoulder Innovations with the resources and partners to accelerate our investments in our team and products to further establish our leadership position,” Ball said. “We’re excited to have gained significant financial support from industry-leading partners in what has become a challenging financial market, bringing products to market with greater access for patients.”

Shoulder Innovations is best known for its patented InSet glenoid design for shoulder replacement implants. The system is focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

According to the company, the InSet technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

Now, the recent funding sets the stage for expansion and will allow Shoulder Innovations to better meet demand from a backlog of surgeons and patients, according to leadership.

“Over the past 24 months, the Shoulder Innovations team has done an excellent job preparing the business to scale. The product platform, systems and distribution foundation are in place, and we have validated the demand for our products,” said Matt Ahearn, COO of Shoulder Innovations. “The Series D financing enables Shoulder Innovations to accelerate the demand with significant investments into the commercial and distribution organization, in addition to the growth of instrumentation and implants to serve the needs of our clinician partners.”