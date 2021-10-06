Michigan SBDC creates ‘Pitch Black’ competition for Black-owned businesses

The Michigan Small Business Development Center West Michigan region created a new event called Pitch Black Muskegon, which invites Black-owned businesses in Muskegon County to apply for a chance to pitch for over $26,000 in prizes.

“Nationally, Black-owned businesses were hit the hardest by COVID-19 versus other business groups, with 41% closing (their) doors during the first part of the pandemic,” said Ed Garner, SBDC regional director. “While many may have reopened, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty for their future. We want to save as many as we can.”

Five finalists will be selected to pitch at an in-person event Nov. 3 at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Prize packages valued at $10,000, $7,000, $5,000, $3,000 and $1,500 will be awarded and will include customized services from web development, social media, marketing and branding, accounting, and legal firms.

The free event is open to the public.

Businesses must be for-profit, started before Sept 1, 2020, employ 50 or fewer people, and have a registered Muskegon County address. Home-based and online businesses are welcome to apply.

Submissions for Pitch Black Muskegon are being accepted through Oct. 10 at michigansbdc.org/pitchblack.

Pitch Black Muskegon is presented by the Michigan Small Business Development Center at Grand Valley State University. The agency offers no-cost business consulting, secondary market research, business education and training, and technology commercialization services.