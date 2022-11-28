Plaintiff in Shefit lawsuit alleges culture at odds with company’s inclusive branding

Hudsonville-based Shefit, which sells supportive and adjustable sports bras and activewear for women, was founded by Sara Moylan, a former Miss Michigan Teen USA and Mrs. Michigan and competitive bodybuilder and fitness model, with her husband, Bob Moylan. Shefit took off after the couple won funding from ABC's "Shark Tank" investors in 2016. They're shown here presenting on the show. Photo via Shefit on Facebook

Former executives at a West Michigan sports bra company allege a “toxic culture” and tax evasion in a pair of lawsuits against the company.

Shefit, based in the Grand Rapids suburb of Hudsonville, was founded in 2013 by Sara Moylan, a former Miss Michigan Teen USA and competitive bodybuilder, along with her husband, Bob Moylan. The activewear company took off after the couple won funding on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2016, and for the past four years has appeared on Inc. magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Now, Shefit is facing scrutiny from former employees.

