Sparta Today launches ‘Lucky & Local’ gift certificate program

Sparta Today is running a promotion that will offer customers the chance to win gift certificates from scratch-off tickets received from making purchases at participating Sparta businesses.

The “Lucky & Local” promotion will take place all month long, and any business located in Sparta is welcome to participate.

“Shopping local is more convenient, but it also makes a huge difference for small businesses in our community. We encourage consumers to choose to spend your dollars locally,” said Elizabeth Morse, Sparta Chamber of Commerce executive director. “When you shop, eat and get your services done at a local business, it infuses money into our local economy, which helps enrich our community with other programs.”

Scratch-off tickets will either reveal a “shop local” message or offer Sparta Bucks gift certificates as a prize. Every winning scratch-off card will start with “Woo-hoo! You’ve earned free Sparta Bucks.” Any other message is not a recipient of Sparta Bucks through this promotion. Only one scratch-off ticket per purchase, per customer, per day.

During March, $14,000 in Sparta Bucks will be available to win. Sparta Bucks is a local currency program sponsored by the Consumers Energy Foundation and Sable Homes, designed to drive local spending to small businesses in Sparta.

Those who receive a winning scratch-off ticket should follow these steps:

Send a photo of their winning ticket with the digits clearly visible for verification, a return email address and their ZIP code to SpartaBucks@gmail.com. Sparta Today staff will send out Sparta Bucks every Thursday to winners in a printable format to the email address provided. Each Sparta Bucks gift certificate has a unique identifying code, so multiple photocopies of one gift certificate will not be valid. Once a person has received their Sparta Bucks via email, they may print them off to use at participating businesses. Those who are unable to print their gift certificate can include “PLEASE MAIL ME” in their redemption email, including a mailing address, and Sparta Today will mail the gift certificate. This option will take more time to process. Sparta Today asks people who are unable to email a photo of their winning ticket to send the information required in step 1 with their winning ticket in a sealed envelope and submit either in person to the Sparta Chamber office or through the mail slot of its building at 194 E. Division St., Sparta, Michigan 49345.

The deadline for submitting Lucky & Local tickets for validation is July 1. Scratch-off cards received after that day are no longer valid.

A full list of businesses that accept Sparta Bucks is online.

Sparta Today is a brand umbrella shared by the Sparta Chamber, Sparta Downtown Development Authority and Sparta Events organization.