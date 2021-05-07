SpringGR alumni to be featured at Woodland Mall Mother’s Day expo

SpringGR Alumni Vendor Expo 1 of 4

A large group of graduates of the small business coaching and training program SpringGR will provide a one-stop shop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts this weekend.

Thirty SpringGR alumni businesses will be at The SpringGR Alumni Vendor Expo at Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. They will be selling products including baked goods, gift baskets, skin care products, clothing, accessories and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for small business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Attah Obande, SpringGR’s director of dream fulfillment. “At SpringGR, we provide support and teach skills that empower people to navigate times of unforeseen challenge like the one we’re in. The event this weekend is an opportunity to support over 30 local businesses that have learned, grown and are finding ways to thrive in today’s new and strange business environment.”

Woodland Mall asks all expo attendees to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by using the hand sanitizer stations located throughout the mall, wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

Participating vendors