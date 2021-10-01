Start Garden selects 100 Ideas winners

Start Garden selected 10 winners to receive $20,000 at its 100 Ideas Demo Day.

Start Garden’s 100 Ideas competition, which distributes $300,000 in entrepreneurial grants, resumed this year after diverting its funds from 2020 toward COVID-19 relief programs.

On Aug. 3, Start Garden selected 100 finalists that each received $1,000 to prepare for Demo Day, an event at which all the finalists competed to be among a minimum of 10 winners who would receive another $20,000 toward continued incubation of their projects.

Start Garden’s Demo Day was held Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The organization selected the following winners to receive additional funding:

$5,000 high school award

Kaitlin Cochran, Forever Craft Nature (in development)

$20,000 winners

Alita Kelly, South East Market

Casey Fechter, Kozi ALE

Damien Allen, Freedom Elevated

Jeremy Smith-Evans, Ascending

Kimberly Slaikeu, Luxe Artisan Preserves

Kristi King, Perfect Circle Recycling

Laura Vaughn, Mannerist

Lee Constantine, Bookscore.ai (in development)

Michael Hyacinthe, Wimee’s Words

Paola Carlson, Pochis Sweet Designs