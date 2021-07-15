The Barre Code hosting fourth annual fitness class on Blue Bridge

Participants can combine fitness and fundraising for a good cause at an outdoor class on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids next week.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids will host its fourth annual benefit outdoor fitness class on the Blue Bridge — accessible on either side of the river, at 100 Front St. NW or 55 Campau Ave. NW — in downtown Grand Rapids from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

The class, led by one of the studio’s instructors, will blend three class styles. Tickets are $15, and $5 of each purchase will be donated to The South East Market’s Pay-It-Forward program.

The South East Market, at 1220 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, sources food from Black, Indigenous, women farmers and has a mission to increase access to healthy, affordable and culturally appropriate food for the community through a sustainable and equitable lens. Donations to the Pay-It-Forward program will help the market purchase local, sustainably raised meat, poultry and produce from local, Black farms.

“Our Blue Bridge class is something we look forward to every year, and we are so honored and excited to be partnering with The South East Market for this year’s event,” said Stacie Thomas, owner of The Barre Code Grand Rapids. “It is always so special to see the community come together for an empowering and fun evening that benefits a meaningful cause.”

The Barre Code Grand Rapids is a boutique fitness studio that goes beyond traditional barre classes to offer cardio, strength training and restorative class formats for people of all fitness levels with an emphasis on positivity and empowerment.

Those attending the class should bring their own yoga mat, sneakers and water. Check in will begin at 5 p.m., and the class will start at 6 p.m. Guests will receive a complimentary treat from Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids and will be treated to live music from DJ Adrian Butler.

Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite page.